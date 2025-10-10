Yeida told to engage experts in development of medical device park

GREATER NOIDA: A delegation of senior Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers’ department of pharmaceuticals officials on Thursday advised the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to build a robust innovation ecosystem at its Medical Device Park project, by linking the park with medical and technical education institutions, testing labs, and domain experts. Amit Agarwal, secretary (pharmaceuticals) also instructed Yeida and project consultants to expedite pending work and ensure adherence to international standards. (HT Archive)

During a review meeting of the progress in the park, the visiting officials suggested that the institutions like IIT, Kanpur should be involved to integrate emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and research so that the project meets its desired objective, said Yeida officials.

Led by Amit Agarwal, secretary (pharmaceuticals) and Aman Sharma, joint secretary, the delegation was briefed by Yeida CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh on the ongoing construction work and the development of Common Scientific Facilities (CSFs). These include laboratories and testing facilities essential for medical device research, design, and production.

Agarwal stressed on the need to build a robust innovation ecosystem by linking the park with medical and technical education institutions, testing labs, and domain experts.

“The top educational institutions including IIT Kanpur shall be engaged to integrate emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, innovations, the best practices and research,” said Agarwal, secretary (Pharmaceuticals) department.

Spread over 350 acres and supported by the central government, the park is being built in Sector 28 of Yeida area at an estimated cost of ₹440 crore to promote domestic manufacturing and innovation in the medical equipment sector.

“We will work on the suggestions made by the team so that the medical device park can become the best project in the country and create not only the jobs in this sector but also become a centre of excellence,” said Yeida’s CEO RK Singh.

Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia gave a detailed presentation on the park’s infrastructure and timelines, informing that most of the CSF buildings will be completed by December 2026, while a Gamma Radiation Centre is expected to be ready by May 2027.

Agarwal also instructed Yeida and project consultants to expedite pending work and ensure adherence to international standards.

Once fully operational, officials said, the park will serve as a major manufacturing and research hub, offering cutting-edge facilities such as IoMT and AI labs, electronic assembly units, tooling and prototyping centres, and biomaterial testing zones, alongside amenities like a convention centre, food court, and recreational areas.

After the review meeting, the visiting team also conducted a site inspection to assess the physical progress of construction.

Development of roads, drainage, and sewerage systems is currently underway, while the administrative building has already been completed, said officials.

Among the allottees, TI Medical, which holds the largest plot of 11 acres, has started construction. The park’s first manufacturing unit, by Krish Biomedicals, was inaugurated on September 22. The company, allotted 1,000 sqm in 2023, has invested ₹ 6 crore in its facility.

So far, 101 industrial plots have been allotted, with lease deeds signed for 23, building plans approved for 10, and construction underway at seven sites of the project, said officials.