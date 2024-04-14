You can make Modi the PM for 3rd time: Amit Shah to Noida voters

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for strengthening the law and security situation in the state while opening a new door for development. Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the public rally in Noida over the phone since he couldn’t come due to inclement weather. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Shah was addressing a public rally in Noida over the phone since he couldn’t come there due to inclement weather.

Asking the people to support sitting MP and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Mahesh Sharma, he said that Sharma and PM Modi’s partnership brought the airport and connected various highways in Noida.

“Mahesh Sharma has contributed to Noida’s development. Modi and Yogi ji have strengthened the law and security situation in Uttar Pradesh and opened a new door for development,” said Shah while apologising to people for his absence at the rally.

He, however, assured them of visiting the district after Sharma’s victory.

“Your vote will make Modiji the PM for the third time…in the last ten years, Modi ji has done a lot for uplifting the life quality of the poor, urban development among others,” he said.

Shah, who is leading the campaign for his party was supposed to arrive at the rally in Sector 33 at around 5 PM – where around 25,000 people from the district were expecting him -- after addressing another rally at Alwar, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Some of the attendees were “disappointed” that Shah could not make it to the rally.

“Now what to do? The weather was bad. But we are delighted that he has promised to come again,” said a person at the rally.

Dr Sharma, being fielded by the BJP for the fourth time in Lok Sabha polls, on the occasion expressed gratitude to Shah for addressing voters of his constituency.

“Amit ji’s blessing is always with us. Although we would have been happier if he would have come, I understand that our Nature is our mother. We have to accept it,” he said.

“Going ahead we have more things on the agenda and we are also preparing for CM and Defence minister who will also be campaigning soon in the district,” Sharma added.

To be sure, Adityanath, having already held a meeting in the district, will be visiting again on April 18 and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a rally on April 23.

BJP media in-charge Karamveer Arya, who was part of the planning of the event, said that the weather near the helipad where the home minister was supposed to land was bad., “It was raining here at the venue too so there was no other choice than cancelling this event,” he added.

BJP GB Nagar district president Gajendra Mavi said that the party has plans to arrange a roadshow.

“We are constantly trying to arrange a roadshow in the near future where people can expect his presence…we are thankful that he took time to address our rally through call,” Mavi said.