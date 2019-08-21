Noida sets up camp to verify Amrapali buyers’ documents

cities

Paving the way for the registration of flats, the Noida authority on Wednesday organised a camp at the Amrapali Sapphire housing project in Sector 45 and verified details of homebuyers.

The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s July 23 order to begin registration of flats. Homebuyers have been waiting to register their flats for the last 5-6 years.

According to SC order, the court receiver is controlling the Amrapali Group projects and completing registration formalities along with the Noida authority. Realty firm Amrapali has been dragged to court for failing to deliver its housing projects and leaving thousands of buyers in the lurch.

On the first day, the authority verified papers of around 400 buyers. It plans to organise camps in other projects, including Silicon City, Platinum, Eden, Princely Estate and Zodiac, etc.

“Obviously, the authority will set up camps at other Amrapali housing projects and complete formalities related to flat registration. The special cell formed to carry out flat registration is on the job. Registrations will begin soon,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority is yet to release the schedule for camps at other Amrapali projects. A seven-member team from the special cell organised the verification camp in Sapphire’s club building.

“On the first day, we verified documents of 400 homebuyers. We made two categories of homebuyers — A category for original flat owners and B category for those who bought flats on resale from original buyers. Almost 90% buyers whose documents were verified belong to the A category. We will verify documents of the remaining buyers whenever they turn up,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

According to the process, the authority submitted the list of homebuyers, whose documents had been verified, to the court receiver, who will prepare a schedule for registration.

“We hope flat registration is expected to begin either from Friday or Monday. Once the court receiver gives a schedule, we will be able to register our flats, thanks to the Supreme Court order. We were told by the authority and the court receiver that the registration will begins soon,” said RK Shrivastava, a buyer of Sapphire society.

