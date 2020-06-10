e-paper
Home / Cities / Noida: Teen girl goes missing, family alleges police inaction

Noida: Teen girl goes missing, family alleges police inaction

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:58 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The family of a 14-year-old girl, who went missing from her house located under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction on June 8, has alleged that the Noida police have not taken any action in the case and have not filed an FIR.

The incident had come to light Monday afternoon. In his complaint to the police, the father of the girl stated that he was asleep at the time of the incident while his wife had gone out for buying groceries.

“When she came back around 3pm, she woke me up as our daughter was nowhere to be found. Instead, we found a phone in our house that didn’t belong to any of us. When we checked the number, it seemed to belong to someone from Himachal Pradesh,” said the father.

The family lives in a rented accommodation. The father said on the floor above theirs, construction work was going on. The family members suspect that at least two of the construction workers might be involved in the disappearance of their daughter as two of them haven’t been back to work since and may have taken the girl, who is a 7th standard student of a private school, with them. The father said that the workers would sometimes come to their house to drink water.

“The family has been running from pillar to post but no action has been taken against their complaint. Even the law says that a case has to be registered after 24 hours. They are scared that their daughter will come to harm because of delay in police action. They also have a suspect’s phone with them. If cops want, they can easily trace the girl and whoever has taken her,” said Vishal Gautam, the family’s lawyer.

He said that if the police continue with their lax attitude, the family will directly approach the court for a magisterial inquiry.

The matter was, however, later brought to the notice of senior police officials.

“We will speak to the family and ensure that necessary action is taken soon,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander.

