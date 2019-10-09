North civic body attaches 416 properties over tax dues

cities

In a crackdown against the property tax defaulters, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has attached 416 properties for non-payment of property tax. The total dues pending for the attached properties amount to Rs 27.75 crore.

A senior official of the north corporation said a significant portion of civic body’s revenue comes from property tax and there are defaulters who had not been paying taxes for last two to three years.

He said the property owners or occupiers were advised to pay their due property tax in time, otherwise they would have to pay their due property tax along with penalty and interest and may lead to attachment of their bank account or even property.

The official said that once any property is attached to any government agency then it cannot be sold or purchased by anyone.

“North Corporation has attached 416 properties since April 1 this year for non-payment of property tax. The dues from these properties amount to Rs 27.75 crore. In last 15 days, the corporation had attached 125 properties which involved dues of Rs 10.90 crore,” the official said.

He said prior notices were also served to the owners of these properties and the action was taken after they failed to give satisfactory reply and pay the dues.

The official also added that as many as 82 properties were detached as the civic body realised an amount of Rs 3.67 crore from the owners.

Later, the north civic body in a statement said that all property tax offices would remain open on all Saturdays except gazetted holidays to facilitate tax payers.

“Property owners and occupiers are advised to pay their due property tax in time as North DMC has constituted a special team to consolidate all types of data available with other agencies too. Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL) data is also being used to verify actual details of properties including cell towers, nature of use of property,” the north civic body said in a statement.

