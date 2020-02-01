Not against expression of opinion by students: IIT-B

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:27 IST

Two days after its circular asking students not to participate in any “anti-national” activity received flak from all quarters, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has clarified that it was not against expression of personal opinion by students.

“With regard to the recent circular sent to students, we wish to reiterate that these are standard and existing rules for hostels assimilated from all IITs and were sent to all students to remind them to abide by the hostel rules and not disturb the peaceful academic atmosphere within hostels and academic areas,” the institute said, in a statement issued late Thursday evening. “This circular was sent in consultation with the student council, which comprises elected student representatives. Students are free to express their opinion in individual capacity as per the rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

The circular issued by the dean of student affairs on Tuesday had said: “Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and or any undesirable activities.” It further said that speeches, plays or music or any other activity that disturbs the peace of hostel environment are strictly prohibited, even if the faculty was part of the gathering.

The original model code of conduct laid down in the constitution of the institute’s hostel council had no mention of any guideline for any “anti-national” activity.