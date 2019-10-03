e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Not treating waste? Face TMC action after polls

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:31 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said that it will take action against housing societies for not treating their waste, after the state Assembly elections end.

However, the societies are firm on not treating waste, as they claim the civic body mixes the garbage after collecting it.

In November 2017, TMC had sent out notices to residential societies and said it was compulsory for them to treat their own waste.

The civic body had said if they do not follow the rules, they would not pick up the garbage from these societies. This was met with lot of opposition from people.

However, a month ago, the corporation updated a list of vendors who could help these societies set up the plant and re-enforced their decision.

A TMC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The decision for bulk generators to treat their own waste is taken by the central government and we will have to implement it in the near future. We will have to take action against societies who do not follow the rule. The course of action will be decided post-election, as most of our employees are busy with election duty.”

Kasber Augustine, founder of Thane Citizen Foundation, said, they segregate waste and hand it over to the corporation, but it is again mixed in the garbage vans.

“All this waste is dumped together on the dumping ground. The central government rules are not just applicable to societies, but also the corporation,” said Augustine.

He said most societies do not have parking space, so how will they set up a treatment plant.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:31 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities