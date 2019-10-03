Not treating waste? Face TMC action after polls

cities

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said that it will take action against housing societies for not treating their waste, after the state Assembly elections end.

However, the societies are firm on not treating waste, as they claim the civic body mixes the garbage after collecting it.

In November 2017, TMC had sent out notices to residential societies and said it was compulsory for them to treat their own waste.

The civic body had said if they do not follow the rules, they would not pick up the garbage from these societies. This was met with lot of opposition from people.

However, a month ago, the corporation updated a list of vendors who could help these societies set up the plant and re-enforced their decision.

A TMC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The decision for bulk generators to treat their own waste is taken by the central government and we will have to implement it in the near future. We will have to take action against societies who do not follow the rule. The course of action will be decided post-election, as most of our employees are busy with election duty.”

Kasber Augustine, founder of Thane Citizen Foundation, said, they segregate waste and hand it over to the corporation, but it is again mixed in the garbage vans.

“All this waste is dumped together on the dumping ground. The central government rules are not just applicable to societies, but also the corporation,” said Augustine.

He said most societies do not have parking space, so how will they set up a treatment plant.

