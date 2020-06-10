Notice served to 5 private hospitals in Navi Mumbai

cities

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:50 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to five hospitals that had shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. These medical facilities have been instructed to start operations immediately and failure to do so will attract strict legal action.

The notices have been issued under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act ( MESMA) 2011.

NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Due to the shutting of regular hospitals, several non-Covid patients are facing difficulties in getting treatment. The hospitals and clinics must start functioning immediately. I have hence ordered all hospitals and clinics in NMMC that have shut down, should open immediately, and provide treatment for illnesses other than Covid-19. We have also issued notices to five hospitals in Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Nerul, Airoli, and CBD Belapur.”

The commissioner warned that if any hospital is found not providing treatment to patients, strict legal action will be taken against and their registration will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has threatened to launch an agitation if corrective measures are not taken to curb the rising Covid-19 cases in Navi Mumbai. He demanded that the NMMC hospital in Vashi, which has been declared a dedicated Covid hospital, be converted back into a regular hospital as the monsoon is about to set in and non-Covid patients are already facing problems.

“Since a 1,200-bed Covid facility is coming up at the Cidco Exhibition Centre, the NMMC hospital in Vashi should now treat regular patients,” said Naik.