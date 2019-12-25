Notices to 117 arms licence holders in Meerut

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:49 IST

MEERUT The district administration issued notices to 117 arms licence holders in Lisari Gate and Kotwali areas that were rocked by violence during anti-CAA protests on Friday, said officials.

These people were asked to submit replies to the queries of officials so that the district administration could ascertain whether these weapons and cartridges were used during violence or not.

SP (city) AN Singh said unidentified miscreants had used firearms during the violence and empty cartridges of 12, 32 and 315 bore were recovered from the affected areas.

He said recovery of empty cartridges created suspicion that cartridges issued with arms could have been used during violence.

Arms licenses of those whose replies are not found satisfactory will be cancelled, said Singh.

Five people had died of bullet injuries during anti-CAA protests in Meerut on December 20. While people accused the police of opening fire on protesters, cops claimed that nobody died of bullet injury where police resorted to fire to control the situation.

SP (city) AN Singh claimed that the miscreants were involved in firing and they had firearms, which they used during violence.