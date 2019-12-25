e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Cities / Notices to 117 arms licence holders in Meerut

Notices to 117 arms licence holders in Meerut

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT The district administration issued notices to 117 arms licence holders in Lisari Gate and Kotwali areas that were rocked by violence during anti-CAA protests on Friday, said officials.

These people were asked to submit replies to the queries of officials so that the district administration could ascertain whether these weapons and cartridges were used during violence or not.

SP (city) AN Singh said unidentified miscreants had used firearms during the violence and empty cartridges of 12, 32 and 315 bore were recovered from the affected areas.

He said recovery of empty cartridges created suspicion that cartridges issued with arms could have been used during violence.

Arms licenses of those whose replies are not found satisfactory will be cancelled, said Singh.

Five people had died of bullet injuries during anti-CAA protests in Meerut on December 20. While people accused the police of opening fire on protesters, cops claimed that nobody died of bullet injury where police resorted to fire to control the situation.

SP (city) AN Singh claimed that the miscreants were involved in firing and they had firearms, which they used during violence.

top news
A giant missed opportunity, says Jayapal on cancelled meeting with Jaishankar
A giant missed opportunity, says Jayapal on cancelled meeting with Jaishankar
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities