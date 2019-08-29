Now, apply on CHB portal for need-based changes

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:37 IST

Aiming to improve its public delivery system, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will start an online service allowing people to apply for need-based changes, through the portal, without visiting the office.The system is manual as of now.

“The portal will be functional within two weeks. Now, the allottees can apply online to get their old structure regularised as per February 2019 policy,” said CHB CEO Yashpal Garg.

“Even those who want to build a new structure within the confines of the policy can also apply online with requisite documents as mentioned on the website and pay the fee,” he said.

Garg said, as per the recent scheme of the CHB, the allottees can also get amnesty against illegal constructions subject to the payment of the penalty, the last date for which is September 30.

The facility to make the penalty online will also be made available, he said.

“Once we receive the application online, it will be processed and the person will be informed on their registered mobile number,” said Garg

Online facility for other services start

The CHB on Wednesday started an online payment service for commercial properties. The board has allotted 2,500 booths in the city. They currently pay regular monthly instalments and ground rent manually.

Garg said, “The data of 1,000 properties has been uploaded online and the owners have been issued User ID and password. Once they log in, the owners will have access to all the details of EMIs and ground rent paid by them and pendency if any.” “The online account also has the provision of paying through debit/ credit card or net banking,” said Garg. He said, 1,500 commercial properties will be covered within three-four weeks.

“A similar system will be made available for residential properties within two weeks,” he said.The board has as many as 60,000 allottees.

CHB signs pact with HDFC

The CHB signed an MoU with HDFC Bank Ltd whereby all 24 branches of the bank in Chandigarh can collect possession amount, EMIs, half-yearly instalments, ground rent and the interest due thereon as per the allotment letter. The bank will also collect earnest money from the applicants under a new housing scheme and issue refund cheques to unsuccessful applicants.

