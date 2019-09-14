Now, apply online for fire safety NOC in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday launched an online system for submitting applications as well as issuance of fire safety no objection certificate (NOC), which is valid for three years. The procedure has been devised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), UT.

The applicants can also pay the fee online while applying for the NOC. With this system, there is no physical interface between fire office and applicant, except inspection of building before issuance of NOC.

“MC will make sure of a time-bound service delivery to all the applicants including, status check of application through SMS, tracking of application at each stage and a digitally signed certificate once NOC is issued,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

Pending since a year, the project missed four deadlines even as the municipal corporation (MC) had made the fire NOCs mandatory for all commercial, institutional and industrial buildings in the city in 2018.

Recently, the administration had also issued notices to several coaching centres for inadequate fire arrangements and lack of fire NOCs.The MC officials said, “The system got delayed due to technical reasons but is fully functional now.”

The NOC will certify that a building has adequate fire arrangements and equipment in place to deal with emergency situations.

Different fee

For booths, the lump sum NOC fee is ₹2,500. For commercial properties, the proposed minimum fee is ₹5,000 or ₹10 per square metre for covered area, whichever is more. In case of industries or malls, the minimum fee is ₹5,000 or ₹7.5 per sq m of the covered area, whichever is more.

Know about the system

Step 1: Visit MC’s portal and click on the link, http://mcchandigarh.gov.in/?q=fire-safety-certificate,to apply for the NOC application

Step 2: Create permanent account by logging in to your user-ID and password

Step 3: Fill the application including applicant’s details, covered area and the building height

Step 4: Attach document about nature of occupancy whether it is a hotel, mall, shop, booth, industrial booth or marriage hall and property tax clearance

Step 5: Pay NOC fee through debit, credit or netbanking

Step 6: Sub-fire officer will physically inspect the premises, intimation of which will be sent through SMS to applicant

Step 7: NOC will be issued if fire officer is satisfied with all norms. In case of discrepancy, applicant will be asked to remove them and again upload the document on the website before issuance of final NOC

