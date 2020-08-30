Now, book train tickets, get PAN card, passport and more at 4 post offices in Ludhiana

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:41 IST

Residents will now be able to book train tickets, get PAN card and avail other utility and banking services from the city post offices. These facilities will be made available from September at four post offices in the city—Ludhiana head post office, central post office, clock tower, post office model town and post office situated at Miller Ganj.

The citizen centric services are an initiative taken up by the central government and India Post to benefit the customers.

To make the residents aware, pamphlets will be delivered by the postmen and a special song has been prepared. The post office authorities have also come up with special counters to handle the queries and provide services to the customers.

At Ludhiana headquarters post office, the authorities have installed a counter at the entrance gate of the office so that every person entering the post office can know regarding the services.

The post offices are already providing Aadhaar-related services to the residents and a huge rush is witnessed daily to avail the services. To handle the rush, the authorities issue tokens to the residents so that they can enter the office when their turn comes.

Aarti Verma, senior superintendent of post office, Patiala Division, said, “Customers visit the post offices for speed post, saving accounts, Aadhaar-related services, and now they can avail citizen centric services such as PAN card, passport, pay mobile phone bills and others. It will be convenient for the customers as during Covid-19 pandemic they will get all services under one roof.”

There are a total of 105 services that will be started at these four post offices and initially 78 services will be offered to the customers.

Narinder Singh, assistant superintendent of post at Ludhiana city post office, said, “We have started with a few services such as PAN card, utility services last week. Other services such as passport, FASTag services will start from next month. We have better infrastructure and the post offices are centrally placed due to which they are easily accessible by the customers.”

To book an IRCTC train ticket, the registration process will be available at the post office through the passenger reservation system.

For passport services, the post office counters will book appointments and accept fees which will be sent to the passport sewa kendra for further processing. Under utility services, residents can avail the Bharat Bill payment system, mobile postpaid, landline postpaid, electricity, broadband postpaid, electricity bill payment, water supply and sewer connection, application for new meter connection.