Now, buy vehicle first, get fancy number later in Chandigarh

For city residents opting for fancy registration numbers for their vehicles, it will no longer be mandatory to buy the fancy number first before they purchase a vehicle.

The registration and licensing authority (RLA) is revising its current policy, under which anybody wanting a fancy registration number for his new vehicle had to buy the fancy number first and then purchase the vehicle. The vehicles in such cases were registered only if owners had already bought fancy numbers. The current policy was introduced alongside the introduction of the dealer-point registration in the city on August 13. Fancy registration numbers are purchased through an auction.

“The policy is being revised after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore intervened in the matter, suggesting a reworking of the policy,” said an RLA official.

Under the revised policy, the automobile dealer will be allowed to generate a temporary number for the purchased vehicle. “For a customer, not opting for a fancy number under the dealer-point registration, the registration number is electronically generated when the requisite documents and fees are submitted. But, for fancy numbers, the dealer will generate a temporary number, which will be replaced when the fancy number is purchased,” said the official.

WHY WAS POLICY REVISED

Commenting on the need for allowing the purchase of a vehicle before a fancy number is bought, the official said, “People like to buy vehicles on auspicious days such as festivals. Other circumstances like availability of money for purchasing a vehicle or giving it as a gift can also force immediate purchase of a vehicle. But, fancy numbers of choice are not available all the time. The RLA opens auction of different series of fancy numbers at different times. A buyer might have to wait for the auction. So, it was decided to relook at the policy stipulating purchase a fancy number first.”

The successful bidders of fancy numbers are required to get their vehicles registered and deposit the balance bidding amount within one month of the auction. Only a person, who has purchased a vehicle on the Chandigarh address, is allowed to participate in the e-auction.

The administration has allowed 52 automobile dealers to issue registration certificates (RCs) on the day of the purchase of vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, in the city.

The dealer clicks the photographs of the vehicle, owner and chassis number and submits these online to the registration and licensing authority (RLA) office. The registration number of the vehicle is generated after full payment and all documents are made available through the online system.

The RC is delivered in four days after the fixation of the high security registration plate (HSRP). Around 6,000 new vehicles are registered with the RLA every month.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:58 IST