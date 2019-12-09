Now, police vehicles to escort unaccompanied women at night

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:28 IST

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the recent spurt in crime against women, the Uttar Pradesh police have decided to provide Police Response Vehicle (PRV) escort to unaccompanied woman up to their destination at night.

An order for the same was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday.

“The service has been started to provide better security to woman at night. Any unaccompanied woman in distress, or otherwise, can use this service to reach her destination safely,” said the DGP

As per the order, any unaccompanied woman, who is out on road between 10 pm and 6 am can call a police PRV to escort her by dialling 112, the emergency response service of UP police.

“The PRV that will escort a woman will have two policewomen. Police chiefs of each district have been asked to make arrangements for the same. Ten per cent of PRVs in a district must have female cops so that such PRVs could be sent to escort unaccompanied woman,” reads the DGP’s order.

The district police chiefs have also been advised to provide necessary training for the same to female cops.

The order comes days after the DGP advised all private firms to make necessary arrangements to escort their female staff at night.