Now, vending machine for masks, santisers at Chandigarh railway station

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:33 IST

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDCL) has installed an automatic vending machine (AVM) for masks and sanitisers at the Chandigarh railway station. It has been set up on Platform Number 1 and has been named “Covid-19 precaution kiosk”. As per an official release, it is the first-of-its-kind in the Northern Railway zone. HTC