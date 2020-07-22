Now, vending machine for masks, santisers at Chandigarh railway station

Now, vending machine for masks, santisers at Chandigarh railway stationcities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDCL) has installed an automatic vending machine (AVM) for masks and sanitisers at the Chandigarh railway station. It has been set up on Platform Number 1 and has been named “Covid-19 precaution kiosk”. As per an official release, it is the first-of-its-kind in the Northern Railway zone. HTC
