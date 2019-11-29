Nullah repair, illegal parking leave no space for commuters at Vashi

cities

Apart from a nullah repairing work which eats up half the road space at Sector 15, Vashi, residents have now complained about illegal parking on footpaths and the roadside, which leaves no space for pedestrians or motorists. Residents from the area have informed the civic body about the issue, and the latter has ensured that action will be taken against those parking on footpaths.

The nullah repairing work has been going on for the past two weeks in Sector 15 of Vashi, which is a busy area. The civic body will take another two weeks or more to repair the choked nullah. Residents complained that because of the repair work, a major portion of the road has become inaccessible. Illegally-parked vehicles on the footpaths have compounded the problem. AR Patnigire, an anti-encroachment official of the civic body, said they have received complaints from residents and action has been initiated. “Based on complaints, we will ensure that action is taken against those parking illegally on the footpath or roadside to ensure smooth vehicular movement,” he said.

There are many high-rise buildings in the vicinity. Regular commuters claimed that residents of nearby housing societies park their vehicles on the footpaths. “I regularly take the route but of late, I have started taking another way as there is no space for other vehicles or pedestrians. One half is dug up for repair while the other half of the road is occupied by illegal parking. I have raised a complaint about this to the civic body,” said Dinesh Gaikar, 45, a regular commuter.

Residents and activists demanded quick action. “If we take an alternate route, we waste 15 minutes. The repair work should be completed soon and illegal parking should be discouraged in this lane,” said Siddhesh Raj, 32, a resident of the area.