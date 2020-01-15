Nurse duped of Rs 21 lakh by Instagram friend

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:17 IST

PUNE A 32-year-old nurse from Pune has been duped of Rs 21,16,000 by a person she met on Instagram.

The victim is a native if Vidarbha and works as a nurse in a private hospital in Pune.

The woman was approached by an account under the name David Williams in August 2019 and got talking with the account holder. The man claimed to be a resident of United Kingdom.

The two turned friends and exchanged phone numbers. On the phone, the man repeatedly told the complainant that he wanted to send her a gift.

He then claimed to have sent it and that the gift was stuck at the airport with customs.

The man cited multiple charges and asked the woman to send money to clear the charges. Through multiple transactions, the woman was made to send money to three different bank accounts.

”He told her that there were expensive things like a diamond set in the gift and that the total value will be much higher than what she is paying. Then a female caller started calling her about payments and the complainant kept paying,” said senior police inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerawada police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) Information Technology Act was registered at Yerawada police station.