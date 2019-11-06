Odd-even will get a two-day break on 11 and 12 due to Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

cities

The odd-even road rationing drive is likely to be lifted for two days — on November 11 and 12 — to ensure hassle-free commute in the city on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the proposal was moved after a delegation of Sikhs led by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh met him and sought exemption for two days. If approved, then the odd-even drive will not be enforced for three consecutive days – Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“A file seeking to exempt everyone in the odd-even drive on Monday (November 11) and Tuesday (November 12) has been sent to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will take a final call. A large number of Sangats visit Delhi during the Guru Parv. If the scheme is in place during these two days, lakhs of people may have to face a lot of trouble to travel to different parts of the city,” Gahlot said.

The government’s earlier notification said the odd-even scheme is to be enforced between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective from 8 am to 8 pm on all days, except Sundays.

Talking about the third day of the drive, the transport minister said despite schools in Delhi reopening after two days, there was no major non-compliance from the motorists on Wednesday.

“Schools opened today (Wednesday) and yet no complaints were received from any quarters about any issues. There was anticipation parents would react adversely since schools have opened. But, no such thing has happened. Even those coming from neighbouring cities have been positive towards odd-even,” Gahlot said.

A total of 709 challans were issued by teams of traffic police (406), transport (185) and revenue (118) departments on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 562 challans were issued, while on Monday, the first day of the drive, 271 violators were prosecuted.

The government had said on Tuesday it is gradually intensifying the crackdown on violations, which attracts a penalty of Rs 4,000 that can be paid on the spot.

As schools reopened, a section of parents wondered if cars carrying students in uniform would be exempted when they are on their way back after dropping children at school.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said vehicles carrying schoolchildren will be exempt and that after they are dropped, these will be exempted on a “trust basis”.

The transport minister also said the public transport system will be further strengthened as the government on Thursday will flag off 100 more standard floor buses under the cluster scheme.

“The chief minister will flag off these buses. Since last month, 129 new CNG cluster buses have already been pressed to service. The ridership of both metro and public transport buses has gone up during the odd-even scheme,” Gahlot said.

Though he did not provide any data, the minister said the drive has reduced traffic congestion. “Less traffic congestion has helped reduce pollution since the long idling durations of vehicles cause more emission of sulphur dioxide. The air quality has improved and we do not say that it is solely due to the odd-even rule, but it has had some contribution,” he said.

The Delhi government has stated that due to the odd-even rule, nearly 15 lakh of the nearly 30 lakh running vehicles in Delhi remain off roads every day.