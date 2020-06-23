Official apathy row: Zadoo clan demands access to magisterial probe findings, jobs for bereaved

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:50 IST

A day after lieutenant governor GC Murmu announced ex-gratia relief of ₹20 lakh in addition to district administration’s ₹2 lakh each to the kin of Zadoo cousins, their families on Tuesday demanded government jobs and accommodation for one of the deceased’s wife for she has to raise two daughters.

The families have also demanded autopsy report and findings of magisterial probe, besides exemplary punishment to the guilty officials.

“We reserve the right to get autopsy reports and findings of the magisterial probe. Also, the guilty officials should be punished for their criminal negligence that claimed two lives,” the members said.

“We have been wounded for life and will die with the agonising pain that they died pleading for water. Though compensation has been announced, is it enough for a mother to raise her two little daughters. We are there for her, but she needs a job and place to live to do the same. The deaths of her husband Vimal and my younger brother Vipin will haunt us forever,” said Mimic Zadoo, the latter’s elder brother.

Stating that ₹10 to 12 lakh could never compensate for a human life, Mimic said, “What about Vaibhav Zadoo? He had also fainted on that day and he not been evacuated by a relative on time, he would have also died. He is a tormented soul today because he has not only lost his father but two of his cousins. Doesn’t he deserve to be compensated,” asked Mimic.

Presently based in Greater Noida, Mimic is planning to come back to Jammu to look after his 75-year-old father. His mother had passed away nine months ago. He has been out of a job due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

Vimal (38) and Vipin Zadoo (34) had died of dehydration during the cremation of their uncle, a Covid-19, in Tawi riverbed last week.