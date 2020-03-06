e-paper
Old kitchen items find place in artist's canvas

Old kitchen items find place in artist’s canvas

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:45 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

As a child, Krishna Trivedi would love to hear stories from her grandparents; she would pick up the old, rusted and worn-out vessels and hear stories about each one of them.

Now 29 years old, Trivedi has ensured that these utensils continue to remain with her as memories, and also narrate a story. Using these utensils, she has made around 30 artworks on different types of canvas.

Trivedi’s exhibition at Art Privilege Gallery in Bhaskar Colony concluded on Thursday.

“The kitchen items are used in our daily routine and painting them was part of my daily studio practice. Over the years, I found out the different surfaces and textures of the utensils. I started giving importance to its looks. I found how each utensil changes colour with time as they are made with different materials. I started finding different ways to give the canvas a similar texture,” said Trivedi, who is from Vadodara.

Some of the paintings are on handmade paper using banana fibre and some are made on wasali paper.

The wasali paper is a kind of powder or mud found in Rajasthan which is spread over the paper.

She used dry pastel and gouache which gives it a rustic look and matte finish to the canvas. “The objects in my paintings have unique aspects. From water bags, tiffin cases with spoons to a combination of these are used to tell a story of the days gone. My grandparents told me that the utensils were used regularly while travelling,” said Trivedi.

