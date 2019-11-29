On Day 4, protests by differently-abled continue

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:13 IST

New Delhi

The protests by differently-abled people at Mandi House entered its fourth day on Friday.

“We have been here since Tuesday 5 AM and hav eremained here even when it was raining,” said Surendra Kumar Yadav (30), who came to the capital from Varanasi to be part of the protest against Indian Railways for allegedly not giving them Group D jobs for which they had qualified.

Yadav is among the 400 people from across the country, who have been taking part in the protest for the last four days. “Last, we came here on October 23 to protest in the same matter. We left after one of the officials told us that they will give us further information on the matter. However, we did not hear from them for a month and so decided to come here again,” said Yadav.

Around 200 differently-abled people had staged a protest at Mandi House on October 23 demanding a meeting with railway officials.

“We had qualified for the jobs through exams and completed every formality. It has been more than six months since the results came out and we have still not been given our jobs,” said Naveen Meena (25) from Kota. He explained that the protestors from across India had organized the protest on social media platforms.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that they arranged for a meeting of the protesters with railway officials. But the agitators refused to budge. On Friday, Bhagwan Das road remained affected because of their protests. “We have our arrangements in place and traffic was diverted to ensure minimum inconvenience to the commuters,” the officer said.

A senior traffic official said that only a portion of Mandi House roundabout remained closed for traffic and on Friday, no major traffic holdups were reported from in or around the area.

“In the evening, the traffic was a little slow at the Tilak Marg-Mandi House traffic crossing but that is a usual thing. No out-of-turn traffic jams were reported in the area,” the official said.