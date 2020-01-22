On R-Day, kids in govt schools to recite Preamble

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:51 IST

LUCKNOW: This Republic Day, students of government primary and upper primary schools across UP will read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India and take a pledge to perform their fundamental duties as mentioned in the Constitution.

Teachers have been asked to ensure that students read out the introductory part of the Constitution. The aim of involving students in this activity is to make them aware of the salient features of the Constitution, said officials.

This is part of the basic education department’s ‘Reading Sessions’ across the state to inculcate reading habit among students. A similar exercise was undertaken on Independence Day last year.

UP has 1.59 lakh primary and upper primary schools, where 16 million students are enrolled.

These schools had established reading corners on their campuses where children could sit and read books of their choice. The students were encouraged to read newspapers so as to remain updated on major happening in the world.

On Republic Day, schools will also take out ‘Prabhat Pheri’ to make people aware about the significance of sending children to school.

“January 26 celebrations will not just be confined to hoisting the Tricolour. The idea is to delve deep into some of the salient features of the Indian Constitution,” said Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, director, basic education.

Besides, the schools have been asked to organise events like quiz, essay writing contest and debate themed on Indian Constitution.

As per the circular issued by director, basic education, the schools have been asked to rope in parents of students for participation in the Republic Day programme.

“Besides children, their parents should be involved in reading, storytelling, and recitation of poetry,” said Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

“The aim of holding reading session is to inculcate reading habits among children. It will also help them read something apart from the routine syllabus and improve their storytelling and discussion skills,” read the circular.

However, not many schools are aware of this programme despite a circular issued by director, basic education to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs).

“We came to know about the reading session. We had no idea that information about the Preamble , fundamental rights and duties was to be given to students. We will try to get a copy of the order and encourage students to read out the Preamble,” said Virendra Pratap Yadav, head teacher, English Medium Primary School, Bansbari in Jaunpur.

Another government school teacher at Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow said she was not aware about the order.