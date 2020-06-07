On the lines of Delhi, city to have SOPs for private hospitals treating Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:31 IST

Gurugram: The district administration is likely to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for private and government-run hospitals in the city for the clinical management of patients of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease by June 9, on the lines of the Delhi government’s guidelines for the same. Officials said that the SOPs have to be followed by all hospitals for streamlining the handling of suspected and confirmed patients of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The SOPs have been prepared and will be issued by Tuesday,” said Vivek Kalia, the designated officer for the supervision of health facilities for beds and ventilator management in the district. “They include how a patient has been attended to in the hospital and reasons for hospitalising or not hospitalising the patient. Even if the patient requires critical care or a separate bed for isolation, the SOPs will cover everything, from the time a patient reaches the hospital to the time of their discharge,” he said.

The national capital had issued its SOPs on June 5.

Currently, at least 921 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients across the 23 private and government-run hospitals in the city, out of which as many as 676 beds were vacant till June 5, said Kalia. While the total number of beds available in Gurugram for both Covid and non-Covid patients are as many as 3,399. However,the state government is dependent upon private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In a meeting held with representatives of 15 private hospitals on Sunday, officials inquired about the issues faced by them. “As part of the SOPs, hospitals will have to share the reasons for not admitting patients. A written log has to be created, citing reasons. Apparently, only critical or those having coronavirus symptoms have to be admitted to hospitals,” said Kalia.

Notably, the district administration had issued notices earlier this week to three private hospitals for refusing to take patients. Instances have been reported where pregnant Covid-19-positive women were denied treatment.

The meeting with hospital representatives was taken by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited’s (GMCBL) chief executive officer Sonal Goel, who is also the in-charge of supervision of health facilities for beds and ventilator management. It was decided in the meeting that there has to be separate counters for Covid-19 cases at the hospitals, where the name and number of the hospital supervisor designated by the hospital has to be displayed, including the fees being charged by them.

Officials also said that an online portal has been created in association with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) where beds availability and occupancy details of the admitted patients will be made available on a realtime basis. For this, six volunteers have been deputed to coordinate with the hospitals for data, which will be updated twice a day.