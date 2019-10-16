On the poll trail: Athawale backs Siddharth Shirole;

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:05 IST

PUNE Republican Party of India (A) chief and minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday, campaigned for Siddharth Shirole, the Shivajinagar candidate of the BJP for the upcoming state legislative assembly polls. A motorcycle rally was organised from Aundh to Khadki bazaar on October 15 and Shirole, interacted with the citizens in the company of Ramdas Athawale and MP Girish Bapat.

Scindia push for local Congress warriors

PUNE: The Congress party’s screening committee member Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold a rally on Thursday at Wanowrie. Scindia, a former MP, is the youth face of the Congress and visited Pune to throw his weight behind the Congress candidates contesting the elections. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge holds the ground-level responsibility for the state polls and Scindia’s presence in the city will be seen as major push ahead of the polls on October 21. Scindia’s public rally will take place at the Mahatma Phule cultural auditorium in Wanorie at 7pm.

Big leader, big rally, small effect

PUNE All hands on deck is the clarion call for the city’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workforce, given that the who’s who of the party will be in the city before October 21. The local co-ordination office of the BJP has been asking contesting candidates about public rallies and/or meetings for these leaders.

One of the candidates, on condition of anyomity, said that if a “big leader meeting is organised, wwe have to organise the location and ensure attendance. The common man avoids such rallies. Candidates would rather spend this time and money in personally reaching out to voters”.

BJP leader and MP Sunny Deol visited the city, but no rally. It’s the same with Karnataka chief minister Y S Yedurappa who will be in the city on Thursday.

Knife attack on Sena MP in Osmanabad

PUNE Omraje Nimbalkar, the Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) escaped a knife attack in Kalamb taluka, Osmanabad. Nimbalkar suffered minor injuries, the Kalam taluka police said.

The attack happened as Nimbalkar was campaigning for Sena candidate Kailash Patil at Naigaon Padoli village, Kalam taluka. The unidentified assailant fled after the failed attack, police said, adding that an investigation into the incident has begun.

Omraje Nimbalkar’s father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, was a Congress leader who was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:55 IST