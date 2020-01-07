e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
One arrested in Shevani murder case

One arrested in Shevani murder case

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:42 IST
PUNE One person was arrested on Tuesday, in the case involving the kidnapping and murder of Pune-based businessman Chandan Shevani, 48, who was found dead in Satara on Sunday. 

The arrested man has been identified as Afridi Rouf Khan, 23, a resident of Nana peth in Pune, according to additional commissioner of police (ACP) Sanjay Shinde. He was arrested with the help of Satara police who are also invesitgating the case. He was produced in a local court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody. 

The police are on the lookout for at least three others in the case.

Shevani, who owns a footwear store on Laxmi road, was found with three bullet wounds near a canal in Lonanad, Satara on Sunday morning. He was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday night. 

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear, according to the officials investigating the case. 

