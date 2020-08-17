e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / One-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on August 28 to meet constitutional requirement

One-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on August 28 to meet constitutional requirement

VIRTUAL CABINET MEET Assembly session needs to be convened within six months of the previous session; day-long session will have two sittings and will be followed by a regular session when the Covid situation improves

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his party legislators during an earlier assembly session. This time, the day-long session will open with obituary references, after which it will adjourn for a while and reconvene for the next sitting, during which legislative business will be conducted.
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his party legislators during an earlier assembly session. This time, the day-long session will open with obituary references, after which it will adjourn for a while and reconvene for the next sitting, during which legislative business will be conducted.(HT file photo)
         

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha will meet on August 28 for a one-day constitutionally mandated session, for the first time since the Covid pandemic broke out.

The go-ahead for the session came on Monday during a video conference (VC) meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The cabinet noted the constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous session and decided on a day-long session within two sittings on August 28, to be followed by a regular session later, when the Covid situation improves.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 12th session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The session has been scheduled to open with obituary references, after which it will adjourn for a while and reconvene for the next sitting, during which legislative business will be conducted.

The 11th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on March 4, 2020. As per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution, the governor is authorised to summon the state legislature to meet at such time and place, as he thinks fit. Six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session. Therefore, the 12th session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha is to be summoned before September 4, 2020.

According to the rules of business of the Punjab Government, the approval of the council of ministers is necessary for summoning the session.

