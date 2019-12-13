One held for snatching DRDO chairman’s daughter’s bag near Nizamuddin

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested one of the two men who had allegedly snatched the bag of G Snigdha, the daughter of Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman G Satheesh Reddy at Nizamuddin railway station on Thursday.

Police said the duo snatched Snigdha’s bag and jumped off the moving train — Kerala Express — when the train was about to enter Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Police said that a picture that the woman had clicked on her phone, after the crime took place, lead them to the alleged accused, from whom the stolen jewellery and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered.

Investigators identified the arrested suspect as 26-year-old Pawan Sharma, a resident of Barasana in Mathura. He has an earlie record of being involved in three criminal cases of theft and possession of illegal arms.

Deputy commissioner of police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said that they received a complaint from Snigdha, reporting the incident around 4 pm on Thursday. Snigdha told them that two men had snatched her purse on board a train.

“In her complaint, she said that the two men targeted her when the train was close to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and fled before she could act. While investigating the case, we found that the complainant had clicked a picture of the place where the accused had allegedly jumped from the train. A close look at the picture hinted that the spot was close to Delhi zoo,” Singh said.

The DCP said that teams then started combing the area around the zoo. “Following questioning of locals and with help of surveillance, we managed to identify the two suspects and found that they had come to Delhi in a train from Mathura. We also found that the two men live in a rented room near Sarai Kale Khan. After this, a raid was conducted and Sharma was arrested,” the officer said.

Singh said they recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from Sharma. “He told us that his associate was Nand Kishore, 22, who belongs to Agra. Our efforts to arrest him are underway,” he said.

Snigdha could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated attempts.