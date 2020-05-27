e-paper
One-year-old boy among 79 new cases in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 23:35 IST
A total of 79 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday, taking the total in the city to 1,853 cases.

Seven children are among the positive cases reported on Wednesday.

These include a 15-month-old girl from Belapur, a one- year-old boy from Vashi, a three-year-old boy from Nerul, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old boy from Sanpada and a 10-year-old boy from Jui Nagar.

Panvel reported 19 more cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 419. A 50-year-old woman from Kharghar, who had been suffering from a kidney ailment, died after being infected.

