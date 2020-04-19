Online national-level quiz on Ganga for CBSE students from April 22

cities

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to encourage the students aged 10 years or above to participate in the second edition of Ganga Quest, an online national bilingual (Hindi and English) quiz on Ganga, to be held from April 22 (World Earth Day) to May 22 (World Biodiversity Day).

A circular in this regard was uploaded on the board website on Saturday. The winners of the quiz will be announced on June 5 (World Environment Day). Winners will be awarded prizes and the schools with maximum participation will also be duly recognised.

The quiz is jointly organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Government of India which implements the Namami Gange programme, and TREE Craze Foundation (TCF), a not-for-profit organisation committed to Ganga, rivers, and the environment.

Bandana Sethi, principal of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, said, “We have circulated information regarding the quiz to the students aged 10 years and above. Many of them have shown interest in participating in the quiz. Apart from online classes and other activities, students will get more exposure by participating in these online contests.”

A Class 6 student, Gagan Virk, said, “I am participating in this quiz as it is an interesting topic. The school authorities have also asked us to participate so that we may enhance our knowledge about the theme.”

Besides enhancing students’ knowledge about Ganga, the quiz aims at evaluating their status of awareness about the river. The objectives include knowledge-building, awareness, orientation, knowledge-gap assessment, and baseline determination.

ABOUT THE PROGRAMME

The Namami Gange Programme is an integrated conservation mission to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga.

ELIGIBILITY

Students aged 10 years or above are eligible to participate. Participants should register on the website www.gangaquest.com with a valid ID, such as Aadhaar card, passport or birth certificate.

Mass registration is available for schools. Students must mention the correct details of their schools or they may get disqualified. To take the quiz, each participant must have a computer and internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 512 kbps.