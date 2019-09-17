Only seers have what it takes to be good rulers: Uma Bharti

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:34 IST

Senior BJP leader and former UP Minster Uma Bharti on Tuesday said that nobody other than seers have what is required to become a good ruler.

Bharti was addressing a gathering of students at Gorakhnath temple during the ongoing tribute programme of Mahant Digvijaynayth and Mahant Avaidyanath, the former chief priests of the temple, amid slogans hailing the country and Hinduism.

She heaped praise on chief minster Yogi for taking Uttar Pradesh to new heights. “Nobody other than seers has the kind of firmness, rigidity and kindness required to become a good ruler,” said the MP, in the presence of CM Yogi, who presided over the programme. He shared the dais with seers from Ayodhya and other parts of the country. UP state BJP chief Swatantar Dev Singh was also present.

Bharti, who told the audience that she shared a deep bond with the temple and was linked spiritually with both the former Mahants, said that the condition of UP was very bad during the previous governments, and improved only when Yogi took over the reins of the state in 2017.

“Left in a bad condition by previous governments, UP needed a ruler who was beyond nepotism, casteism, one who treated all with equality, without discrimination and one who was firm and strict but filled with kindness and liberality. Yogi Adityanath best fitted this frame,” she said, adding that Modi took the nation to new heights while Yogi, in the same manner, pushed the state on the path to development.

Uma said that by visiting Noida, CM Yogi had broken the popular myth that the chief minster who visits it, loses his seat. “Seers believe in the Lord but discard any kind of superstition.”

She urged girl students that she always rejected the popular lines from the poem, ‘Abla nari teri yehi kahani, anchal mein hai doodh aur ankhon me hai pani’, reflecting the helplessness of an Indian woman, and asked them to fight against injustice, oppression by becoming like Rani Laxmi Bai.

