Opposition parties accuse Ludhiana Congress-led MC of unfair ration distribution

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:34 IST

Opposition councillors in the Ludhiana municipal corporation house accused the ruling Congress of indulging in unfair ration distribution and threatened to launch a stir.

A delegation led by Lok Insaaf party (LIP) leader Harvinder Singh Kaler met mayor Balkar Sandhu and accused the Congress-led MC of treating the wards represented by councillors of other parties unfairly. Kaler said that the Congress was even withholding the ration sent by the Centre for distribution among the poor amid the lockdown.

Leader of opposition and SAD councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang also condemned the distribution system, stating, “While ration is being distributed smoothly in wards led by Congress councillor, the same cannot be said about wards of opposition councillors. We have told the mayor that if the distribution will not be streamlined within three days, opposition councillors will stage a protest.”

On the other hand, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu downplayed the matter and said, “There is no bias and ration is being distributed equally. There were some grievances pertaining to the monitoring of government officials who were keeping a check on the distribution process. However, all the grievances have been addressed.”