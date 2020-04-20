e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Opposition parties accuse Ludhiana Congress-led MC of unfair ration distribution

Opposition parties accuse Ludhiana Congress-led MC of unfair ration distribution

Say the while there is smooth distribution of ration in wards represented by Congress councillors, the same cannot be said about other wards; accuse Congress of withholding ration sent by Centre for distribution among poor

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The lockdown has left hundreds of people dependent on the administration for ration supply.
The lockdown has left hundreds of people dependent on the administration for ration supply.(HT PHOTO)
         

Opposition councillors in the Ludhiana municipal corporation house accused the ruling Congress of indulging in unfair ration distribution and threatened to launch a stir.

A delegation led by Lok Insaaf party (LIP) leader Harvinder Singh Kaler met mayor Balkar Sandhu and accused the Congress-led MC of treating the wards represented by councillors of other parties unfairly. Kaler said that the Congress was even withholding the ration sent by the Centre for distribution among the poor amid the lockdown.

Leader of opposition and SAD councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang also condemned the distribution system, stating, “While ration is being distributed smoothly in wards led by Congress councillor, the same cannot be said about wards of opposition councillors. We have told the mayor that if the distribution will not be streamlined within three days, opposition councillors will stage a protest.”

On the other hand, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu downplayed the matter and said, “There is no bias and ration is being distributed equally. There were some grievances pertaining to the monitoring of government officials who were keeping a check on the distribution process. However, all the grievances have been addressed.”

top news
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities