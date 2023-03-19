OPS faction files petition against AIADMK general secretary election

Refuting claims about filing the nomination for the election to the post of AIADMK's general secretary, O Panneerselvan (OPS) faction on Saturday said that a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court against the poll. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) files his nomination papers for party's General Secretary election, at party headquarters, in Chennai, Saturday.(PTI)

The election to the post of general secretary of AIADMK is slated to take place on March 26.

In a statement on Saturday, the OPS-faction stated, "Against the AIADMK bylaw, the election to the post of General Secretary was announced which is illegal. We have filed a petition against this in Madras High Court which is to be heard on Sunday."

The statement further added, "Meanwhile few people are spreading the news that AIADMK Coordinator O Pannerselvam has also filed nomination for the General Secretary post. This is only to create confusion among the cadres. This is totally false news."

Earlier, AIADMK had announced that the polls to elect the Party's General Secretary will be held on March 26.

A release signed by the party's election officers, R Vishwanathan and Pollachi Jeyaraman, stated, "(The) General Secretary would be elected by primary members of the party and candidates can file their nominations from. The last day for filing nominations is March 19 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 20. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on March 21. The election will be held on March 26 and counting of votes will take place on March 27."

"It is also noted that according to the AIADMK Party bylaw 20(A) section 2, the party General Secretary would be elected by the primary members of the party. And also Interested cadres can get the application from the party headquarters in Royapettah on payment of ₹25,000," the statement read.

Earlier in March, the Madras High Court refused to pass an interim order on a plea by former chief minister O Panneerselvam's confidante, Manoj Pandian, seeking an interim stay on the resolutions passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting on July 11 last year.

At the meeting, Edapaddi Palaniswami (EPS) was made the interim general secretary of the party.

Since the death of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary J Jayalalithaa, the party had a dual leadership, with OPS and EPS leading the AIADMK as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively. However, recently, disputes arose between both leaders, with the EPS group pressing for a single leadership. (ANI)