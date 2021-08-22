1 booked for attacking MSEDCL employees cutting illegal power line

PUNE An unidentified man from Kesnand village on the periphery of Pune city was booked for attacking employees of MSEDCL and stealing a phone, on Saturday. The two employees of Maharashtra state electricity distributor company limited (MSEDCL) had gone to cut an illegal electricity connection they had encountered in the area.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ganesh Shrikhande (33), an employee of MSEDCL, who was visiting the locality with his colleague Anjan Shingane, according to the complaint.

The two had gone to the Mangal Murti Vastu Private Limited-developed Jogeshwari Suncity in Kesnand village of Haveli to cut the illegal power supply in the area, according to their complaint.

The two reached there around 11:30am and started cutting the extension to the legal connection in the society. However, as they reached, the suspect started attacking them and verbally abusing them. According to the complaint, the man also threatened to kill them.

“One of them snatched the mobile phone of the other official and ran away,” said an official of Lonikand police station.

As Shingane started operating his mobile phone, the suspect snatched it and ran. The cost of the stolen mobile phone is ₹10,000, according to the police.

A case under Sections 353, 392, 352, 504, and 506 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikand police station. Assistant police inspector Suhas Patil of Lonikand police station is investigating the case.