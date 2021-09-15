10 day e-training on aquatic animal health management concludes at GADVASU

A ten-day-long e-training on ‘Recent advances in aquatic animal health and environment management for sustainable aquaculture’ organised by the College of Fisheries (COF) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Tuesday.

The training was organised under ICAR-NFDB-‘National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases’ (NSPAAD) of the department of fisheries, ministry of fisheries animal husbandry and dairying (MoFAHD), GOI.

As many as 90 participants got an opportunity to interact with eminent scientists of global repute working on different aspects of aquatic animal health management like aqua-genomics, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), vaccines, and environmental health.

The programme was also live streamed on social media for interested candidates across the globe.

Highlighting the significance of health management in special reference to intensive aquaculture systems, the programme conducted sessions on current and emerging diseases in fish and shrimp; diagnostic tools; prophylaxis; and treatments apropos of one health, surveillance, AMR, alternatives to antibiotics, genomics, environmental wellbeing, food safety, and trading.

Course director Vaneet Inder Kaur informed that Dr IS Azad, a research scientist at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, presented the key recommendations in the valedictory session.

Highlighting the contribution of the fisheries sector in national GDP and export sector, chief guest Rajiv Siwach, chief general manager, NABARD, Regional Office (Punjab), proposed that GADVASU and NABARD take up a collaborative R&D programme for socio-economic development of the farming community and economic growth of the region.

Guest of honour Vijaykumar Yargal, executive director, NFDB, discussed food and environmental safety concerns in aquaculture, with emphasis on responsible health management interventions.

JPS Gill, director of research, GADVASU, highlighted the pivotal role of the scientific fraternity in the responsible expansion of the sector.