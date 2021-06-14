Home / Cities / Others / 10 get death penalty in 2018 murder case in Ara
10 get death penalty in 2018 murder case in Ara

A court Monday sentenced 10 persons to death for the murder of a local businessman for extortion in 2018
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:45 PM IST

A court Monday sentenced 10 persons to death for the murder of a local businessman for extortion in 2018.

The court of additional district judge Manoj Kumar also fined each of the convicts 2.60 lakh, additional public prosecutor Nagendra Prasad Singh said.

On December 6, 2018, businessman Imran Khan was shot dead and his brother Akil Ahmad injured in a shooting in Shobha market area in Ara town. A BSNL employee also sustained injuries. Imran had allegedly refused to pay 10 lakh in extortion allegedly demanded by the accused.

Those sentenced to death are Khurshid Quraishi, his brother Abdullah Quraishi, Babli Miyan, Tausif Alam, Furchan Miyan, Ahmad Miyan, Anwar Quraishi, Guddu Miyan, Raju Khan and Shamsher Miyan.

