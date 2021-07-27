12 minors rescued from business establishments in E Champaran

A joint team of labour department and East Champaran police on Tuesday rescued 12 minor children from separate commercial establishments in East Champaran.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided separate locations at Chakiya and rescued nine children from commercial establishments, whereas three children were rescued during raid at a bus stand area in Motihari.

“In all, 12 children were rescued and they have been sent to children’s home in Motihari. Their medical check-up id being done to rule out possibilities of Covid 19,” said Rakesh Ranjan, district labour superintendent.

A department official said all the children belong to East Champaran. “During preliminary investigation, we found out that these children were forced to do menial works for past many months,” the official said.

When contacted, Dhiraj Kumar, assistant director of district Child Protection unit, confirmed arrival of 12 children at children’s home in Motihari. “These children have been restored to children’s home following direction of child welfare committee (CWC). They will stay here till further orders,” Kumar said.

Police is yet to register a case in this connection. “No arrests have been made so far,” said the labour superintendent.