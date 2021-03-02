1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Pune district
PUNE Pune district, on Tuesday, reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department.
This takes the progressive count to 4,11,000, of which 3,87,000 have recovered,.
The death toll is 8,115 as of Tuesday. A total of 15,872 are active cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals or in home isolation.
The city reported 703 new cases, which takes the count to 2,10,399. Three deaths reported on Tuesday puts the death toll at 4,578.
PCMC reported 288 new Covid-19 cases which takes the final count to 1,02,776, with no deaths reported on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 1,333.
Pune rural reported 236 new cases which takes its count to 98,751. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 2,155.
Also, 6,332 patients were discharged on Tuesday, which takes the final count to 20,36,000. The recovery rate in the state is 93.89%. Also 7,863 new cases in the state took the final count to 21,69,000, with 54 new deaths reported on Tuesday.
The case fatality rate in the state is 2.41%. Currently 3,55,784 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 people are in institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jumbo Covid care centres prepped to reopen if case spike continues: Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dagdusheth Halwai temple closed; Thousands of devotees on road cause mega traffic jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro-SPPU’s Space Technology Cell invites research proposals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central government team in Pune to assess Covid situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No handling of products by customers: Tulshibaug tightens Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plague, H1N1 & Covid-19: 103-year-old Naidu Hospital is Pune’s first line of defence in battle against contagious diseases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Teenager rapes 5-year-old girl in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: The new ABCs of plantations and maintaining green areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Telangana village celebrates birth of girl child with festive fervour
- Haridaspur, a small village in Kondapur block, about 70 km from Hyderabad, celebrates birth of every girl child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s legacy waste to affect it’s rankings in Swachh Survekshan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 set to attend Maharashtra budget session test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Building a health care staff pool was Maharashtra’s biggest challenge’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra did well in handling Covid-19 pandemic: Governor in address to legislature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Mumbai murder: Domestic help, his friend held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox