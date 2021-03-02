IND USA
1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Pune district
others

1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Pune district

PUNE Pune district, on Tuesday, reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:15 PM IST

PUNE Pune district, on Tuesday, reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive count to 4,11,000, of which 3,87,000 have recovered,.

The death toll is 8,115 as of Tuesday. A total of 15,872 are active cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 703 new cases, which takes the count to 2,10,399. Three deaths reported on Tuesday puts the death toll at 4,578.

PCMC reported 288 new Covid-19 cases which takes the final count to 1,02,776, with no deaths reported on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 1,333.

Pune rural reported 236 new cases which takes its count to 98,751. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 2,155.

Also, 6,332 patients were discharged on Tuesday, which takes the final count to 20,36,000. The recovery rate in the state is 93.89%. Also 7,863 new cases in the state took the final count to 21,69,000, with 54 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.41%. Currently 3,55,784 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 people are in institutional quarantine.

