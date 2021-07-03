135kg heroin seized from Mumbai port: Tarn Taran-based importer detained

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended an importer hailing from Chohla Sahib village of Tarn Taran district in connection with the 135kg heroin seized from Mumbai port, sources said on Friday.

On the basis of a tip-off, the heroin was recovered from the consignment of gypsum delivered at the port on Thursday. As the consignment was imported on his name, Chohla Sahib-based Prabhjit Singh, who also runs an agriculture store, has been detained by the Ludhiana zonal unit of the DRI from Tarn Taran.

Prabhjit imports the gypsum from Pakistan and Afghanistan. DRI sleuths are trying to ascertain where the consignment has come from.

A team of the DRI also visited Prabhjit’s house and questioned his family members on Friday.

Confirming the development, a senior police official, requesting anonymity, said the Tarn Taran Police are also probing the matter at their own level. He said they have not found any criminal record of the person held in this connection, but his link with a smuggler belonging to Dhun Dhae Wala village has surfaced during investigation.

“Besides, it has been found that Prabhjit has amassed many assets within a short span of time. He owns a mansion-like house in the village,” he added.

Prior to this, in its biggest ever narcotics haul, the customs department had seized 532kg of heroin worth ₹2,700 crore, which was smuggled into India from Pakistan in a truck through a trade route at the Attari border on June 30, 2019. The heroin was recovered from a consignment, of 600 bags of rock salt, from the integrated check post (ICP) at Attari, which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

As trade between India and Pakistan through Attari-Wagah check post has been suspended ever since Article 370 that gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, this route is closed for narcotics smuggling. Going by the fresh seizure, the heroin smuggling has started coming through Mumbai port.