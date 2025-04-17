138 MoUs worth 39,582.39 cr signed with UP excise department

: The Uttar Pradesh minister of state for excise and prohibition, Nitin Agarwal, has announced that 138 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹39,582.39 crore have been signed with the excise department. Of these, 45 projects valued at ₹7,538.73 crore are ready for the groundbreaking ceremony. Uttar Pradesh minister of state for excise and prohibition, Nitin Agarwal (File Photo)

This development was revealed during a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh excise department, chaired by minister Nitin Agarwal at the Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday. Principal secretary (excise) Veena Kumari, commissioner Dr Adarsh Singh, and other senior departmental officials were also present.

The excise minister directed officials to actively liaise with entrepreneurs for the establishment of the remaining units and ensure the inclusion of their projects under the department’s ambit. He said that this would encourage maximum investment in the state and generate substantial employment opportunities.

Agarwal further urged the department to engage with leading alcohol companies to set up production units within Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted that key provisions in the state’s excise policy have been introduced to foster investment and boost exports.

The excise department has been set a revenue target of approximately ₹63,000 crore for the current financial year. To meet this ambitious goal, the minister stressed the importance of strengthening enforcement actions against the production, sale, and smuggling of illicit liquor.

He recommended that regular coordination meetings be held with officials from neighbouring states to curb smuggling activities. This would enable the efficient sharing of intelligence and facilitate timely interventions. Additionally, the use of drone technology has been advocated for conducting raids in riverine regions, dense forests, and remote areas. Agarwal concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to making the excise department a driver of economic growth and public safety in the state.