IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday

PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST

PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday.

Four Covid-related deaths were also reported in the district. Of these, two each are from Pune rural and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

No deaths were reported in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday.

As per the state health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,06,971 Covid cases with a death toll of 4,569, till Thursday.

Whereas PCMC has reported 1,01,139 cases so far, and a total of 1,328 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 97,197 total cases so far and 2,151 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 4,05,307 lakh Covid cases, of which 3,85,640 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,097 deaths in the district.

As per the state health department, 3,744 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking that total to 20,12,367. The recovery rate in the state is 94.49%.

The state case fatality rate in the state is 2.4%.

Currently, 3,05,745 people are in home quarantine and 2,521 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ajit Pawar fails to follow up on road widening project in Pune

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:30 PM IST
PUNE As the opposition parties opposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, had given instructions to put the project on hold until a decision is taken, but PMC has not got anything in writing about the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Political parties in Pune divided over PMC’s road-widening proposal

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE Political parties in Pune appear to be divided on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC, state health dept awaiting final instructions on vaccination for seniors; unlikely to start from Mar 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
PUNE Though the central government declared that the vaccination drive for those 60-years of age and higher, and those aged 45-years-plus with comorbidities, will start from March 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department is yet to get more details regarding the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mixed response to 9-metre road widening proposal in Pune city

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre has received a mix response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Number of RT-PCR, antigen tests in PMC increased; positivity rate also rising

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST
PUNE Health officials have increased the number of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Antigen tests in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pedestrians irked as hawkers encroach footpath on FC road

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
PUNE After missing several deadlines the smart footpath project on Fergusson College road is finally complete, but pedestrians still find it difficult to use it as the footpath has been occupied by illegal hawkers for selling products like clothes, accessories among others
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

6 booked for threatening, abusing PMC officials during anti-encroachment drive

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:47 PM IST
PUNE Six residents of the Bhimnagar slum area were booked for threatening and abusing officials of the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five officials of auto firm booked after worker dies; wife alleges robot caused fatal mishap

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:47 PM IST
PUNE: Five officials of an automobile multinational were booked after a worker died on the company premises Wednesday morning in Chakan
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 members of Ghaywal gang held, 6 booked for wrongfully taking car from rental service for “rally”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police arrested two and booked six other aides of externee Nilesh Ghaywal for extortion after they wrongfully took a four-wheeler vehicle from a local rental service to hold a “rally” for Ghaywal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Malls begin to restrict customer entry to ensure no overcrowding

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:13 PM IST
PUNE Following the imposition of some curbs by district administration, many commercial establishments and malls have started restricting the entry of customers people inside the premises
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SSC, HSC exams to be held offline; practicals in April 1st week, written papers 3 weeks after that

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has made it clear that it is prepared to carry out the SSC and HSC exams offline, though if the present Covid spike continues, the board officials claim they have “plan B” ready
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Transgenders seek meeting with district authority to push for right to be “identified”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:10 PM IST
PUNE The transgender community in Pune is pushing for implementation of the provision in the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which allows for a transperson to get an identification as a “transperson”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
others

Godse admirer in MP joins Congress, says he was misled

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Congress leaders justified Babulal Chaurasiya’s induction saying they welcomed him as the party believes in forgiving and forgetting
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac