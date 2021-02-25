1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday
PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday.
Four Covid-related deaths were also reported in the district. Of these, two each are from Pune rural and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
No deaths were reported in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday.
As per the state health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,06,971 Covid cases with a death toll of 4,569, till Thursday.
Whereas PCMC has reported 1,01,139 cases so far, and a total of 1,328 deaths due to Covid.
Pune rural has reported 97,197 total cases so far and 2,151 deaths due to Covid.
In Pune district, there are a total of 4,05,307 lakh Covid cases, of which 3,85,640 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,097 deaths in the district.
As per the state health department, 3,744 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking that total to 20,12,367. The recovery rate in the state is 94.49%.
The state case fatality rate in the state is 2.4%.
Currently, 3,05,745 people are in home quarantine and 2,521 people are in institutional quarantine.
