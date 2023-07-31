Home / Cities / Others / 16 party workers of MLC Mahadev Jankar booked for holding rally without permission

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Mumbai: 16 members of the Rashtriya Samaj Party were arrested for participating in a rally without permission and disobeying a lawful order.

According to the Vakola police, at 1.45pm on Saturday, at least 25 workers of the Rashtriya Samaj Party participated in a motorcar rally carrying large banners on their cars. When the rally reached Nehru Road in Santacruz East, the police intercepted the vehicles and informed them that the Azad ground was reserved for protest and that their leaders had not obtained police permission for the car rally.

“The event was not a protest or morcha and was only organised as a yatra or rally to gather local support for public issues,” said Mahadev Jankar, MLC and president of the Rashtriya Samaj Party.

The police detained 16 party workers, and a case was registered under sections 1(3), 135, and 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act police have served them notice to be present for inquiry.

Sign out