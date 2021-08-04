17 fresh Covid cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Covid cases in Lucknow have started rising after a constant decline for a month. Wednesday saw 17 fresh cases as compared to 11 the previous day while eight people recovered from the infection. At present, there are 57 active cases in the state capital.

“This is the time when people must be more serious about following Covid protocol. They know how lethal Covid could be. Any laxity in following protocol could result in the spread of the virus, which is under control now,” said Dr Manoj Agarwal, CMO.

He said, “We are testing samples of around 20,000 people in the state capital. Our teams are taking samples of passengers coming to the bus stand, railway stations and airport. We are also taking samples of people travelling on highways.”

The teams are also keeping a watch on people coming from affected states like Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, he added.

SGPGI director RK Dhiman said, “The coming two weeks are very important. People must remain careful and they should go for test, if they feel fever or cold/cough. We have the responsibility of not only saving ourselves, but others too.”

KGMU contacts LU’s yoga dept

The respiratory medicine department of KGMU has contacted the department of yoga at Lucknow University for the treatment of post-Covid patients facing breathing problems. Yoga specialists at LU will also give their opinion to the post-Covid patients from next week. HoD, respiratory medicine, Prof Suryakant said, “The KGMU is running post-Covid OPD for patients. For better recovery, we have decided to take help of yoga experts of LU. The department has agreed to send its experts to the KGMU.”