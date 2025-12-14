2 arrested in Assam over Arunachal truck mishap that killed 21 workers

Silchar: TheAssam police have arrested two persons from Tinsukia district for allegedly illegally sending labourers to Arunachal Pradesh, a move that led to a fatal road accident in which at least 21 Assam residents lost their lives, officials said. The bodies of six workers killed in the accident were brought back to Assam and cremated at Gelaphakuri tea estate in Tinsukia district on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Sirajul Ahmed (36) and Sairuddin Ali (27), both residents of Balupara Gaon village under the Guijan area of Tinsukia district.

According to police, the arrests are linked to a tragic accident on December 8, 2025, when a truck carrying labourers to a construction site in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh skidded off the HMC (Hayuliang–Metengliang–Chaglagam) road near Chaglagam Circle under Hayuliang sub-division and plunged into a deep gorge, estimated to be around 700 metres deep.

The accident involved 22 persons, including the driver. Police said 20 bodies had been recovered till Sunday morning, while rescue operations were continuing in the difficult terrain.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tinsukia, Mayank Kumar Jha, said the victims were sent to the neighbouring state without following mandatory protocols.

“During the investigation, it was found that the labourers were transported illegally without proper documentation or safety measures. Accordingly, a case was registered at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, and an investigation was launched,” the SSP said.

Police have registered Case No. 432/2025 under sections 143(3) (human trafficking), 105 (culpable homicide), 125B (causing danger to life or personal safety through negligent acts) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to probe the case. “We are investigating the entire chain, and more arrests are likely in the coming days,” SSP Jha added.

Both the accused were produced before a local court on Sunday, and police sought remand. “We have appealed for remand and expect to gather more crucial information during further investigation,” an official said.

The entire Gelaphakuri tea estate bid a tearful farewell to the youths. The deceased were identified as Abhay Bhumij (33), Sanjay Kumar (36), Junash Munda (20), Agor Tanti (24), Rajni Nag (24) and Rahul Kumar (25).

The bodies were formally received at Tinsukia Medical College by district commissioner Swapneel Paul and SSP Mayank Kumar. Assam minister Bimal Borah and Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Keshan were also present during the handover.

Calling the incident tragic, DC Swapneel Paul said, “We are conducting a thorough investigation. So far, the police have arrested the contractor, and another individual whose name has surfaced during the probe will be arrested soon. Justice will be ensured for the affected families.”

He added that this was one of the most dangerous rescue operations, with teams from the NDRF, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indian Army and officials of the Anjaw district administration involved.