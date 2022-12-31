Home / Cities / Others / 2 arrested with 50gm heroin in Ludhiana

2 arrested with 50gm heroin in Ludhiana

Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:18 AM IST

In the first case,the anti-narcotics cell arrested Raja of Ferozepur during patrolling on Ferozepur road. The police said the accused was coming from Mullanpur on a two-wheeler and upon seeing the police, he tried to flee, but was arrested by the Ludhiana police. 40gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

In the second case, the criminal investigation branch arrested Raj Pandey of Ramnagar Mohalla in Ludhiana on 33-feet road and recovered 10gm heroin from his possession.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

City police on Thursday nabbed two drug peddlers in separate cases and recovered 50gm heroin from their possession.

In the first case,the anti-narcotics cell arrested Raja of Ferozepur during patrolling on Ferozepur road.

The police said the accused was coming from Mullanpur on a two-wheeler and upon seeing the police, he tried to flee, but was nabbed by the police. 40gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Kumar said a case has been registered under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

In the second case, the criminal investigation branch arrested Raj Pandey of Ramnagar Mohalla on 33-feet road and recovered 10gm heroin from his possession. Sub-inspector Ranjit Singh of CIA-2 said a case has been registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Jamalpur police station.

Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
