2 die while cleaning sewage tank in Mumbra
THANE Two persons in their twenties died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a sewage tank at a residential building located next to Kausa Stadium at Talaopali Road in Mumbra on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at 6.30pm. It was the second such incident in three days after two persons died while cleaning a water tank of a cultural centre in Naupada area of Thane on Sunday.
The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “The work of cleaning the 10-15 feet deep sewage tank in the premises of Grace Square Society was carried out by six labourers. The two deceased, Hanuman Vyankati Korpakwad (25) and Suraj Raju Madhavi (22) went inside the tank while the other four were outside. The two fell unconscious probably due to the toxic fumes in the tank and were pulled out by the other four.”
Sawant said that they received a call at around 6.30pm. “Before our team reached the society, the residents of the society took them to the Prime Criticare Hospital in the vicinity. The doctors of Prime Criticare Hospital declared both the persons dead on arrival admission. The body was later sent to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem.”
Mumbra police station senior police inspector, Gurunath Patil, said, “Our officials at the moment are on the spot and they are recording the statement of the doctors as well as the members of the Grace Square Society. As of now, we can’t reveal more information because an investigation is under way. The case of accidental death has been registered.”
On Sunday, two labourers died due to asphyxiation and two others were injured while cleaning and waterproofing the water tank of a cultural organisation.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
