2 found dead after anti-CAA rally in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hill district: Police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Mar 28, 2024 01:43 PM IST

The government has instructed all senior police officers in the state to remain alert and intensify patrolling in their respective jurisdictions to prevent any further escalation of the matter

Shillong: Two persons were found dead in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hill district on Wednesday evening following an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) along with other pressure groups, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The incident took place in Ichamati and Dalda area along the Indo-Bangladesh border, said police.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Rituraj Ravi in a late-night WhatsApp message to the media said, “Today evening, two dead bodies of L Esan Sing and L Sujit Dutta were found at Ichamati and Dalda, respectively. Inquest and post mortem are yet to be done.”

SP Ravi said that local police and additional teams from Shillong and district officials have reached the incident spot.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed all senior police officers in the state to remain alert and intensify patrolling in their respective jurisdictions to prevent any further escalation of the matter, officials aware of the matter said.

The officers have also been asked to organise reconciliation meetings on Thursday, they said.

