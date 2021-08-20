2 held while transporting liquor in ambulance

The Purnia police on Friday seized an ambulance transporting about 200 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) West Bengal-Bihar border on National Highway-31 at Dalkhola, officials said, adding that two persons were arrested in this connection.

Sale and purchase of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said police received a tip-off that a huge consignment of liquor was being supplied in Purnia town area through an ambulance, following which they started vehicle checking.

“However, as soon as the ambulance driver saw the police, he switched on the siren and asked other vehicles to give way. Police checked the ambulance and saw a man lying on the seat pretending to be sick. On searching the vehicle, police recovered 198 litres of IMFL and arrested the two persons ,” the SP said.

Both the arrested persons were sent to judicial custody. Investigation into the case is on, he said.