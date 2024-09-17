2 killed, 5 critically injured in Odisha steel plant mishap

Two workers were killed and five critically injured after a metal plate fell on them at a steel plant in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Tuesday, officials said. The deceased had been trapped under the metal plate. They were rescued but later died during treatment. (Representational image)

The mishap occurred at Orissa Metaliks Private Limited in Budhipadar.

The deceased had been trapped under the metal plate. They were rescued but later died during treatment. They have been identified as 34-year-old Purnchandra Jena of Ganjam and 39-year-old Alek Deo Sahu, a native of Jharkhand.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical, and they were being treated in the ICU.

Police reached the spot, and officials said the workers were working near the blast furnace when a large metal plate fell on them around 11am.

The other workers at the factory ceased work, raising questions on the safety standards at their workplace.

Police tried to pacify the agitated workers.

Orissa Metalliks, which is part of the Kolkata-based Rashmi Group, manufactures ductile iron pipes, iron ore pellets and TMT bars.

The factory had hit headlines last month when a worker died, and six others were hospitalised in a critical condition following a toxic carbon monoxide leak at the pellet plant.