Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter, says Chhattisgarh Police

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Police said one self-loading rifle, barrel grenade launcher shells and several locally made firearms were seized from the spot

RAIPUR: Two alleged Maoists were killed in a gunfight with a joint team of security personnel in south Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

Bastar District (HT FILE PHOTO)
Bastar District (HT FILE PHOTO)

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderraj P said the gunfight took place around 11am in a dense forest near the tri-junction of Usoor, Basaguda, and Pamed villages.

“A joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-naxalite operation when the encounter took place,” he said.

“Once the exchange of fire ceased, security forces recovered the bodies of two naxalites along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), barrel grenade launcher shells, and several locally made firearms from the site of the encounter,” said the IG.

The operation involved personnel from the state’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), a commando unit of the Central Reserve Police Force raised to fight Maoists.

“We have launched combing operations,” said the IG.

Friday’s gunfight takes the total number of Maoists killed by the police in the Bastar region to 191. On October 4, bodies of 31 Maoists were recovered after an encounter along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //