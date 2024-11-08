2 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter, says Chhattisgarh Police

RAIPUR: Two alleged Maoists were killed in a gunfight with a joint team of security personnel in south Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, police said. Bastar District (HT FILE PHOTO)

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderraj P said the gunfight took place around 11am in a dense forest near the tri-junction of Usoor, Basaguda, and Pamed villages.

“A joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-naxalite operation when the encounter took place,” he said.

“Once the exchange of fire ceased, security forces recovered the bodies of two naxalites along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), barrel grenade launcher shells, and several locally made firearms from the site of the encounter,” said the IG.

The operation involved personnel from the state’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), a commando unit of the Central Reserve Police Force raised to fight Maoists.

“We have launched combing operations,” said the IG.

Friday’s gunfight takes the total number of Maoists killed by the police in the Bastar region to 191. On October 4, bodies of 31 Maoists were recovered after an encounter along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.