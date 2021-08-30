Home / Cities / Others / 2 new Covid cases, no deaths in Ludhiana
Since the pandemic outbreak, Ludhiana has recorded 87,463 Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
others

2 new Covid cases, no deaths in Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 87,463 so far
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 87,463 so far. However, no death was reported on the day.

Currently, there are 21 active patients in the district.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently to not only save themselves but others around them.

